Bird City Texas Program begins accepting applications

AUSTIN (KETK) – Audubon Texas and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, who partner with the Bird City Texas program, will be accepting 2021 BCT applications.

The program, which was launched in 2019, was a way to recognize the work communities are doing for conservation.

“Birds hold a special place in our hearts” says Yvette Steward, BCT Program Coordinator for Audubon Texas. “They’re visually stunning and enchant us with their songs and behaviors. “Regardless of age, race, and social status, appreciation of birds is universal. This is why the Bird City Texas partners focused conservation efforts on this incredible, diverse group of animals. They truly foster engagement and connection.”

More information and resources can be found on the Bird City Texas website. Communities interested in applying for Bird City Texas recognition can learn more on the “How to Apply” page of the Bird City Texas website.

Certification is based on work in three categories: education and engagement, habitat management and improvement, and removing threats to birds.

Those interested can also learn more by watching a video about Bird City Texas on the TPWD YouTube Channel.