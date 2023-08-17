HOUSTON (KXAN) – The Texas Department of Public Safety issued a Blue Alert late Wednesday night after a Harris County sheriff’s deputy was shot and wounded.

According to the alert, officers are looking for two men in connection with the shooting:

Terran Green, a black man, 34, who is described as 5-feet-4-inches-tall, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a gray shirt and black shorts.

James Green, a black man, 37, who is described as 5-feet-6-inches-tall, 168 pounds, with black and brown eyes. The alert did not describe his clothes.

Police were also looking for a Blue 2016 Ford Escape with a Texas License Plate SVJ6590 but said in an update at 5:30 a.m. that the car had been located.

Neither suspect was located.

Anyone with information should call the Harris County Sheriff’s office at 346-286-2192.

Blue Alert issued after shooting of Harris County sheriff’s deputy. (Courtesy: Texas Department of Public Safety)

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the 29-year-old deputy was conducting a traffic stop on Homestead Road in northeast Harris County when the shooting happened, according to NBC station KPRC-TV.

“The initial information I received that he’s possibly been shot twice. There may be some exit wounds as well so I would say at least a couple of times.” Gonzalez said. “I’m not going to get into specifics because once they get in there, they are doing surgery now, they may find other wounds that maybe weren’t visible to the naked eye but we’ll let them do their work. But he’s fighting the good fight, we’re standing with him and we’re asking for prayers that’s the main thing.”

“At this point we’re just praying that he makes a full recovery. Obviously he’s very critical so we’re askign for our community’s prayers. Our community always stands with us and so first and foremost we’re asking for prayers.” Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Harris County

Governor Greg Abbott posted at 9:11 p.m. that the Department of Public Safety was deployed and responding.

According to the Department of Justice, Blue Alerts can be issued after an officer is killed or seriously hurt in the line of duty, is missing in connection with official duties or when there is a threat to kill or hurt an officer. The DOJ’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) says Congress passed the Rafael Ramos and Wenjian Liu National Blue Alert Act in 2015. It is named in honor of two New York City police officers killed in an ambush attack on December 20, 2014.