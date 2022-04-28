BRENHAM, Texas (KETK) – Days before schools let students out for summer break, Blue Bell announced on Thursday they have a new product hitting the shelves.

The new flavor that’s sure to have all the children scream is Chocolate Peanut Butter Overload. Sales will begin on Thursday.

“Anyone who loves the combination of chocolate and peanut butter should make a detour to their nearest grocery store and grab a carton of our new ice cream as soon as possible. Our Milk Chocolate Ice Cream blends perfectly with the chocolate-coated peanut butter cups, and the peanut butter cookie dough pieces add another level of flavor. It is double the chocolate and double the peanut butter perfectly mixed together in one carton!” Joe Robertson, executive director of advertising & marketing for Blue Bell

The new flavor will only be available for a limited time. It will be sold in half-gallon and pint sizes.