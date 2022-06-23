BRENHAM, Texas (KETK) – Blue Bell has announced two new ice cream flavors now sold in stores.

Strawberry Lemonade is meant to “kick off the summer season” and will be sold while supplies last. Their second new flavor, Chocolate Peanut Butter Overload will only be sold for a limited time.

Strawberry Lemonade is a strawberry ice cream swirled with lemonade sherbet and sprinkled with lemon flavored flakes.

“We wanted this flavor to be light and refreshing, just like drinking a strawberry lemonade,” Sara Schramm, marketing brand manager for Blue Bell said. “The texture of the lemonade sherbet combines perfectly with the strawberry ice cream. We know Strawberry Lemonade will be the flavor of the summer.”

Chocolate Peanut Butter Overload is a smooth milk chocolate ice cream loaded with chocolate-coated peanut butter cups and peanut butter cookie dough pieces.

Both new flavors are available in stores and sold in half gallon and pint sizes.

For more information about Blue Bell and for a complete list of products now available in stores, click here.