BRENHAM, Texas (KETK) – A new limited-time Blue Bell ice cream flavor hit stores on Thursday.

The flavor, called Peachy Peach, is a creamy ice cream with chunks of sweetened peaches.

“Avid Blue Bell fans may recognize Peachy Peach from their local ice cream parlor,” said Carl Breed, general sales manager for Blue Bell. “We introduced this flavor in 2012, but only in the three-gallon size that you see at parlors.”

The flavor has never been available to purchase in grocery stores until March 10.

“We want to share this delicious flavor with even more people,” said Breed. “It is a great addition to our in-store lineup.”

Peachy Peach is available in half-gallon and pint sizes for a limited time. The flavor is perfect of springtime and can be enjoyed in a cone or a bowl.

“If you love milkshakes, we highly recommend you try one made with our Peachy Peach Ice Cream,” said Breed. “This flavor has done so well for ice cream parlors and restaurants because it is the perfect base for a great tasting milkshake.

For those that love ice cream that contains fruit, Blue Bell offers several more flavors including the following:

Cherry Vanilla Ice Cream

Strawberry Ice Cream

Strawberries & Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream

For more information about Blue Bell and for a complete list of products not available in stores, visit www.bluebell.com.