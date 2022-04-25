EAGLE PASS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The body of the Texas National Guard soldier that went missing after attempting to rescue two migrants from drowning was recovered.

The Texas Military Department identified the soldier as Texas Army National Guard Specialist Bishop E. Evans, 22.

Evans went missing on Friday after officials say he attempted to rescue two migrants who appeared to be drowning while crossing the river from Mexico into the U.S.

TMD announced on Monday that Evans was found deceased following an “exhaustive interagency search.”

“We are heartbroken to learn of the death of SPC Bishop E. Evans who was reported missing in Eagles Pass on Friday. Our National Guard soldiers risk their lives every day to serve and protect others and we are eternally grateful for the way SPC Evans heroically served his state and country. I thank the members of the Texas National Guard, the Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Parks and Wildlife, Border Patrol, and local law enforcement for working around the clock to locate this soldier. The Texas Military Department will continue to provide more updates to the public as they become available. I ask that Texans join Cecilia and me in praying for the family and friends of SPC Evans as they grieve this heartbreaking loss.” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

The 22-year-old was from Arlington, Texas, and was assigned to the A Battery, 4-133 Field Artillery Regiment in New Braunfels, Texas. He joined the Texas Army National Guard in May 2019.

Gov. Greg Abbott shared a photo of Evans on Twitter on Sunday.

Saturday, dive teams stopped the search as river conditions worsened. The search continued Sunday morning and it included three airboats from Texas DPS.

The Texas Rangers were leading the investigation. The Texas Military Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Parks and Wildlife, and the Border Patrol assisted in the search.

No other details have been released at this time.