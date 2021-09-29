4 firefighters, several residents injured after gas explosion at Dallas apartment building

DALLAS (KETK/KXAS) – Four firefighters and two residents were injured in a nautral gas explosion at an apartment building in Southeast Dallas.

Firefighters were called to the Highland Hills apartment complex on the 5700 block of Highland Hills Drive for a gas leak, NBC DFW said. Firefighters arrived at the scene and while they were conducting their investigation there was an explosion that led to the partial collapse of one building.

The conditions of the injured people are unknown at this time.

This is a terrible situation. The scene remains active. Multiple crews are involved in the response, including Atmos. Please pray for our firefighters and for the civilians who have been injured. https://t.co/lCbLVGRFsb — Mayor Eric Johnson (@Johnson4Dallas) September 29, 2021

Part of the two-story buildings collapsed and windows appear to be blown out of an adjacent building.

Though the explosion damaged at least two other buildings, firefighters put the fire out before it consumed the building or spread to others.

It is not yet clear how many residences were affected by the explosion or if there is an active gas leak in the area.