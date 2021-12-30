Bullock Museum’s ‘Not Alone’ exhibit to travel across Texas to raise awareness on human trafficking

Part of the Bullock Museum’s ‘Not Alone’ exhibit will soon travel the state to raise awareness on human trafficking. (Nexstar Photo/Maggie Glynn)

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Beginning in January, an exhibit at the Bullock Texas State History Museum could be coming to your town.

The “Not Alone” exhibit will be traveling around Texas, aiming to raise awareness about human trafficking.

“It really does affect anyone, anywhere,” Angie Glasker with the Bullock Museum said, explaining a smaller version of the exhibit will soon be shipped across the state.

“It points out the red flags that you can look for in sex trafficking and labor trafficking,” Glasker said. “Who is affected? And what would make you more vulnerable to human trafficking, what to do if you think you’re being groomed? What does grooming look like?”

The panels in the exhibit feature interactive QR codes that take you to stories from survivors and highlights ways you can help.

“Trafficking does not target people, trafficking targets vulnerabilities,” trafficking survivor and advocate Kathy McGibbon said in one of the videos.

“So my vulnerability of just being a young kid put me, really, in a spot that I couldn’t fight and get away from,” Toni McKinnley, survivor and advocate, explained.

Trafficking experts also try to break down misconceptions.

“A lot of people think of a trafficker to be like a creepy man. In reality, a trafficker and a perpetrator of violence could be anyone,” Daniella Alvarado Perez explained in that same video.

The full exhibit has already been a success at the Bullock Museum this year.

“The feedback that we were getting from visitors was that this is something that was necessary, that it was very educational,” Glasker explained.

Now, the Texas Truckers Association is transporting the panels statewide, for free.

“There’s 11 panels. It’s meant to go into smaller venues, so libraries, community centers, small community museums. It’s first venue is booked to be the Val Verde County Library in Del Rio.”

The exhibit will travel through 2024. For more details on booking the panels for your community, click here.