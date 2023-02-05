When you were a kid, you may have ridden in the back of a pickup truck as you cruised down the road unbelted. Cautious drivers understand intuitively how dangerous that is, but is it illegal?

The short answer is yes, it is illegal. Texas law has specific restrictions on riding in the back of a pickup truck.

It is a misdemeanor traffic violation for a person to operate an open-bed pickup truck or an open flatbed truck with a child under the age of 18 years old riding in the bed of the truck or trailer. If prosecuted, you could be facing a fine between $25 and $200.

There are notable exceptions to the rule, including:

operating the vehicle to transport farmworkers from one field to another field on a farm-to-market road, ranch-to-market road, or county road outside a municipality

operating the vehicle on a beach

operating a vehicle that is the only vehicle owned or operated by the members of a household

operating the vehicle in a hayride permitted by the governing body of or a law enforcement agency of each county or municipality in which the hayride will occur.

One last notable exception to the rule includes, “operating or towing the vehicle in a parade or in an emergency.”

The rules are different when it comes to adults. Texas law does not forbid anyone over the age of 18 from riding in the open bed of a truck or trailer.

Regardless of age, the risk of traveling without a seatbelt still exists, and drivers should be aware of how dangerous traveling with riders in the back of a truck or trailer can be.

If an accident happens with a truck-bed passenger, including children, that could result in civil liability, serious injury, and insurance increases.