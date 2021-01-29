Car-themed house for sale near Dallas listed for $8 million

ROANOKE, Texas (KETK) – 20 minutes out of Dallas is a home with five bedrooms, 10 acres of land and a private pool with an attached spa and cabana.

It’s also $8 million and completely car themed, if you’re into that sort of thing.

While this house is ideal for car enthusiasts, it also serves as a functioning car repair facility, with most of the amenities you’ll need to fix or alter your vehicle.

Realtor.com brags that the property has car lifts, a booth for paint application, a tire changer and plenty of antique memorabilia. This 2014 ranch-style home also has a 10-car garage and five and a half bathrooms.

At 7,419 square feet, this home features a guest house, outdoor living center, a storage building, a workshop, an outdoor fireplace and a built-in wine cooler.

According to Zillow, there’s no homeowners association fee and the annual tax amount is $13,212.

Photo courtesy of Realtor.com

Photo courtesy of Realtor.com

Photo courtesy of Realtor.com

Photo courtesy of Realtor.com

Photo courtesy of Realtor.com

Photo courtesy of Realtor.com

Photo courtesy of Realtor.com

Photo courtesy of Realtor.com

Photo courtesy of Realtor.com

Photo courtesy of Realtor.com

Photo courtesy of Realtor.com

Photo courtesy of Realtor.com

Photo courtesy of Realtor.com

It’s clear the former owner of this house was a fan of cars, to say the least. There are old gas pumps sitting outside, and the inside is decked out with license plates and other car memorabilia.

If you’re interested in purchasing this home, it will cost you $7,999,000. That’s $1,078 per square foot.