Celebrate the Lone Star Flag’s history on its 183rd anniversary

TEXAS (KETK) – The Republic of Texas adopted the Lone Star Flag on Jan. 25, 1839. This year marks the 183rd anniversary of the state flag.

The official flag of Texas was adopted in session by the Third Congress of the Republic of Texas in Houston, January 25, 1839, on motion of William H. Wharton, Oliver Jones and others.

According to the State of Texas, the adoption of the flag stated it should consist of “a blue perpendicular stripe of the width of one-third of the whole length of the flag and a white star of five points in the center thereof and two horizontal stripes of equal length and breadth, the upper stripe of white, the lower of red, of the length of two thirds of the length of the whole flag.”

The colors of both the United States flag and Texas mean red for courage, white for purity and liberty and blue for loyalty.

The flag of Texas is the only flag of a state in the U.S. that has previously served as a flag of a recognized independent country.

The current Lone Star Flag is not the same as the first official flag of the Republic of Texas. The first flag of the Republic of Texas was a flag with a blue field that had a large gold star in the center; it is sometimes called the “Burnet flag” because the design was suggested by President David G. Burnet. It served as the flag of the Republic from 1836-1839, according to the State of Texas.