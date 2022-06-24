CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Texas County and District Retirement System (TCDRS) announced on Friday, the reappointment of Cherokee County Judge Chris Davis to its board of trustees.

Gov. Greg Abbott appointed Davis and two other judges to the board for terms set to expire at the end of 2027.

Davis, of Alto, has served as a county judge in Cherokee County since 2014, and was appointed to this same position by Abbott in 2016.

Davis also had previously served as county commissioner, justice of the peace and municipal court judge for the City of Alto.

The TCDRS was created by the Texas legislature in 1967, and provides retirement, disability and survivor benefits to Texas residents.