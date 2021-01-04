Cornyn: Texas to get $89 million federal grant for COVID-19 testing

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample at a COVID-19 testing site at St. John’s Well Child and Family Center, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic in Los Angeles in July. (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Sen. John Cornyn announced Monday that the Texas Division of Emergency Management for Emergency Protective Measures will receive $89,060,952.92 to increase testing for COVID-19 in Texas.

The funds come from FEMA through the Disaster Relief Fund, which was replenished through the year-end omnibus funding bill.

Cornyn voted in support of the bill, stating that, “While some Texans are starting to receive COVID-19 vaccinations, one of our most crucial needs continues to be increased testing capacity to identify and stop the spread of the coronavirus.”