EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Sunday Jan. 30, Miriam Herrera and her husband Baldemar Herrera returned to the United States after Miriam received her Visa that allowed her to cross back into the U.S. following a month in Ciudad, Juarez.

At 6 AM the couple crossed into El Paso through the Bridge of the Americas port of entry.

Miriam Herrera recently enlisted the help of a U.S. senator’s office to help reunite her with her children back in Twin Falls, ID.

An immigration officer at the U.S. Consulate in Juarez earlier this month slapped a 10-year entry ban on Miriam Herrera, who is applying for permanent residency on a spousal visa. She and her husband, Twin Falls businessman Valderrama Herrera, were staying in a South Juarez house while their three U.S.-born children remain in Idaho under a relative’s care.

