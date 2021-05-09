Crash involving car and bus on I-10 leaves 1 dead, 3 seriously injured in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One person was killed in a crash involving a car and a bus that happened early Saturday on Interstate 10 East in West El Paso, police said.

According to the El Paso Police Department’s Special Traffic Investigations Unit, there were also several injuries, including three people who were taken to local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened at I-10 East and Executive before 3 a.m. and involved a passenger car and a Greyhound bus that was en route from Phoenix to Dallas. STI said the victim who died was in the car.

Officials with Greyhound confirmed the crash, saying the car was heading in the wrong direction on the highway.

“We can confirm an incident this morning in west El Paso when an adverse vehicle traveling westbound in an eastbound dedicated lane of traffic struck a Greyhound bus,” Greyhound stated in an email to KTSM 9 News. “Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved in today’s incident. Our priority is taking care of all the passengers, employees and families affected and we will continue to support local authorities with this matter.”

Police said investigators remain on the scene and that as of 7:50 a.m., they expect I-10 to be closed at least three more hours.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

