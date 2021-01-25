Criminal charge dropped against Houston public health doctor accused of stealing COVID-19 vial

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- Our NBC affiliate KPRC has learned authorities have dropped a criminal charge against a public health doctor accused of stealing a vial of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced last week that Hasan Gokal had stolen a vial that held nine doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. He was previously charged with a Class A Misdemeanor that had a penalty of approximately a year in jail and a $4,000 fine.

Paul Doyle, attorney for Dr. Hasan Gokal, shared the following statement through a representative:

“We appreciate today’s outcome and will now transition our efforts toward a wrongful termination suit. As I stated publicly last week, an apology by Harris County Public Health and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office towards Dr. Gokal and his family will not be enough. The agency disparaged this good public servant’s name and took away his employment without cause. More must be done by those responsible to make this right. We also sincerely hope this incident doesn’t deter other frontline medical personnel from doing everything they can to make sure vaccines are not wasted.”

KPRC 2 has asked Harris County Health whether Gokal will get his job back, but has not received a response.