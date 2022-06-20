BRIDGEPORT, Texas (KETK) – A cross was found still standing after a church building was ruined in a Texas fire on Friday, June 17.

Three people were injured in the Balsora Baptist Church fire in Bridgeport Texas, wrote our NBC affiliate KXAS.

About 40 firefighters from eight departments helped contain the fire, said a spokesman for the Wise County Fire Marshal’s Office.

“A devastating loss to our community but a sight to behold,” said the Wise County Emergency Services for District 2. “The fire took the structure but not the cross. A symbol that the building was just that, a building. The church is the congregation, and where two or more gather, there He shall be also.”

The people who were hurt did not have life-threatening injuries. Two suffered minor heat injuries and another person had a small injury from falling debris, said officials.

Sonny Smith, the Balsora Baptist Church Pastor, said crews were doing construction work on the roof and fellowship hall. The workers left for lunch and saw the fire when they came back, said Smith.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated. Smith said he thinks the fire was accidental.

The church also asked people to keep them in their prayers.