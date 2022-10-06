Update: (Oct. 5, 2 p.m. )

DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Dalhart Mayor Justin Moore issued a statement on Wednesday afternoon regarding the deaths of Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department Chief Curtis Brown and Firefighter Brendan Torres in a Tuesday accident.

Moore described that the City of Dalhart “suffered a tremendous loss of two of its heroes” in the Highway 54 wreck while they were returning home from responding to a scene. Brown, 51, was described by Moore as having been with the Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department for 28 years, serving 17 years as Fire Marshal and 15 years as Fire Department Chief. Torres, 19, was noted as having joined the department in June of last year.

“These two men gave their lives doing what they Lived for. They both had a servant’s heart and gave so much to the community. Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department is currently in StandBy STATUS and is being assisted by other agencies in the area. Please keep the families of these two men and our city in your prayers as we endure this difficult time.” Mayor Justin Moore, City of Dalhart

On the City of Dalhart’s social media pages on Wednesday morning, Moore also requested that local businesses lower flags to half staff.

Update: (Oct. 5, 11:45 a.m.)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to officials with the Amarillo Fire Department, fallen Dalhart firefighters Curtis Brown and Brendan Torres will be escorted on Wednesday afternoon from the Schaffer Funeral Home at 307 S. Bivins St. in Amarillo.

Officials detailed that the Amarillo Fire Department will lead the escort down 3rd Street to Dumas Highway at around 1 p.m., before proceeding north back toward Dalhart. At the Potter County line, the Potter County Fire and Rescue is expected to take over the escort.

Update: (Oct. 5, 10 a.m.)

DALLAM COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Department of Public Safety released further information on the Tuesday evening crash that resulted in the deaths of two members of the Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department.

According to DPS, troopers responded at around 8:40 p.m. on Tuesday to a crash involving a Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department Chevrolet Tahoe and a truck tractor towing a semi-trailer on US 54, northeast of Dalhart. The department said that the preliminary investigation found that the truck tractor was traveling northeast and the fire department vehicle was traveling southeast, and the driver of the truck tractor crashed into the fire department vehicle head-on when the driver of the truck tractor tried to pass an unknown vehicle.

DPS noted that the two Dalhart firefighters, Fire Chief Curtis Brown and Firefighter Brendan Torres, were killed in the crash. The driver of the truck tractor was hospitalized with unknown injuries.

DPS also noted that the investigation is ongoing.

Original:

DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to a Wednesday morning announcement from the Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department, the Fire Chief and another firefighter were killed in an overnight accident.

The department detailed that Fire Chief Curtis Brown and Firefighter Brendan Torres were “involved in a motor vehicle accident with a semi,” and both were pronounced dead at the scene. No further details on the accident were released in the announcement.

via the Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department via the Dalhart Volunteer Fire Department

The department also noted that it will update as more information becomes available regarding funeral services.

“Please give the families, Firefighters, and their families space and time as figure out how to move forward.” said the department in its social media announcement.