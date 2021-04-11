Dallas PD: 9-year-old fatally shoots 11-year-old in vehicle outside Walmart

DALLAS, Texas – Police say a 9-year-old boy fatally shot an 11-year-old boy Sunday afternoon in the parking lot of a Dallas Walmart.

According to NBC DFW, the shooting happened shortly after noon Sunday in the parking lot of the Walmart on S. Buckner Boulevard. Police say they believe the boy got a handgun in a vehicle parked outside the grocery store.

Police said that a 32-year-old woman left the two boys in the parked vehicle while she went shopping. Reports indicate that the 9-year-old found the gun and shot the older child.

The 11-year-old was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

This is a developing story. KETK will update you as more information becomes available.