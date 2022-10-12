DALLAS (KETK) – A Dallas police officer died after being involved in a wrong-way crash on his way to work, said the Dallas Police Department.

The head-on crash happened on Tuesday night, and the officer was in critical condition, said police.

Officer Jacob Arellano passed away Wednesday morning from his injuries, said Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia.

“Please keep Jacob, his son, his girlfriend and his family in your prayers. Rest easy brother,” said Garcia.

Police told our NBC affiliate KXAS that the wreck happened on Spur 408 northbound near West Kiest Boulevard before midnight.

Authorities said the officer was driving in the middle lane out of three lanes heading northbound, and then a sedan hit the front left of the officer’s vehicle.

During the crash, the officers car moved into the right lane and was struck by a tractor-trailer, according to law enforcement. Police also said the officer’s car rolled several times.

The wrong-way driver was taken to a Dallas hospital and was in serious condition, and the tractor-trailer driver was not hurt, said authorities.

Officials are still investigating the incident.