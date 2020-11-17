Department of Public safety ramps up Move Over/Slow Down enforcement

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of Public Safety will be enforcing the laws of passing certain vehicles.

The law, which was passed in 2003, required that motorists move over or slow down when certain vehicles pass or when you pass certain vehicles on the side of the road including Police, fire, EMS, Texas Department of Transportation vehicles and tow trucks when emergency lights are activated.

When passing, drivers must either:

Vacate the lane closest to the applicable vehicles stopped on the side of the road (if the road has multiple lanes traveling in the same direction) or

Slow down to 20 mph below the speed limit. (If the speed limit is below 25 mph, the driver must slow down to 5 mph)

Violations of this can result in a fine up to $200. The fine can increase to $500 if there is property damage.

If violators cause a bodily injury, they can be charged with a class b misdemeanor which could result in possible jail time and a fine up to $2,000.

In 2019, DPS troopers issued more than 27,900 warnings and citations to motorists who violated the Move Over/Slow Down law.

In October 2020, troopers have issued more than 10,300 warnings and citations for violations of the law. In the Southeast Texas region, most of the violations occurred on Interstate 10 and Interstate 45.

From January 2016 through January 2020, Texas DPS troopers have been in 65 stationary crashes where their vehicle or the Trooper was struck while performing a duty on the highway.