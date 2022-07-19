PALO PINTO COUNTY, Texas (KFDX/KJTL) — A wildfire burning near Possum Kingdom Lake in Palo Pinto County has now burned an estimated 500 acres and is ten percent contained. Dozens of homes also had to be evacuated Monday, first responders told our NBC affiliate KXAS.

According to the National Interagency Fire Center, the fire began on Monday, July 18, 2022, at around 1 p.m. Possum Kingdom Lake is approximately 80 miles west of Fort Worth.

Texas A&M Forest Service said on Twitter Monday night that a crew would continue to battle the blaze overnight and construct a dozer line around the fire. Officials are also calling it the 1148 fire because it was burning near FM 1148. The blaze was concentrated on the northern part of the lake.

Videos on Monday showed that several homes were covered in flames. Authorities have not shared what caused the fire.

Adam Turner with the Texas A&M Forest Service told the Associated Press that no one has been injured and officials are still investigating the cause of the fire. The fire was possibly not intentional, said Turner.

Authorities said the drought conditions are creating an environment for fires.

The National Weather Service has also issued a Red Flag fire warning on Tuesday near the wildfire. There is also an excessive heat warning and temperatures are expected to approach 110 degrees Fahrenheit.

Texas Game Wardens and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department State Park Police officers are also responding to the fire.

Tuesday morning, the Texas A&M Forest Service shared a map of the 1148 Fire which shows the perimeter of the fire in Palo Pinto County.

