ENCINO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A crash in Encino leaves 11 migrants dead and over a dozen injured.

The crash took place northbound on Highway 281 in Encino, just south of the Falfurrias checkpoint, according to Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Nathan Brandley.

Texas DPS received information about the crash around 4:20 p.m.

Helicopters are transporting people to trauma centers, likely to be treated in the Rio Grande Valley.

