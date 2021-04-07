DPS: Expired drivers license waiver ending soon for Texans

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A statewide expired drivers license waiver is ending later this month, and DPS is telling Texans with expired licenses to get them renewed as soon as possible.

The waiver, put in place by Gov. Greg Abbott at the peak of the pandemic, allowed Texans with drivers license expiring on or after March 13, 2020 to carry the expired license without penalty.

The waiver will expire on April 14, more than a year after it started.

Right now, office visits are appointment only, so it is important to plan ahead. If you are unable to get an appointment, you can join a standby list. You can schedule appointments or check availability using the online appointment scheduler.

“The process has been in place for several months now,” DPS sergeant Jean Dark said. “However, because that deadline is quickly approaching, we just want to make sure everyone starts that process.”

Many Texans are eligible to renew online at Texas.gov. People can check their eligibility for online renewals at the DPS website.

Last year, 3.2 million Texans renewed their licenses without stepping into an office. You can also renew by phone at 1-866-DL-RENEW (1-866-357-3639).

Drivers licenses must be renewed every eight years for those between the ages of 18 and 84.

According to the DPS website, if your driver license has expired and your scheduled appointment is on or after April 15, 2021, you may request a temporary license until your appointment date.