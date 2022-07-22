ORANGE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of Public Safety increased their reward to $6,000 for information regarding a Texas cold case murder of a 4-year-old child.

Dannarriah Finley lived in Orange, Texas near Beaumont, and she was murdered in 2002.

Finley was reported missing to the Orange Police Department on July 4, 2002. The last time she was seen she was sleeping in her mother’s house with her siblings and cousins. Her mostly nude and partially decomposed body was found on July 7, 2002 about 27 miles away. She was located near a dredge pipeline ditch off State Highway 82 in Port Arthur.

Officials said they thoroughly investigated, but the case was not resolved. They hope that someone will share critical information with them.

DPS is now offering a greater reward to the person who gives them information that leads to the arrest of those responsible of Finley’s homicide. The tip must be received before DPS shares details about the next cold case. Authorities feature cases bi-monthly.

A $3,000 reward is typically offered for information into cold cases being investigated by the Texas Rangers.

To receive a reward, people should call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477). All tips given to officials will remain anonymous. The community can also submit information on the Texas Rangers’ Cold Case website or by phone to the Missing Person Hotline at 1-800-346-3243.