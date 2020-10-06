DPS launches Keep ‘Em Safe, Texas gun safety initiative

HOUSTON (CW39) – The Texas Department of Public Safety recently launched the Keep ‘Em Safe, Texas initiative with the goal of promoting gun storage safety statewide.

According to the CDC, nationally, more than half of all gun owners store at least one gun unsafely. In 2017, 3,513 deaths in Texas were due to firearms, which is above the national rate and rising each year since 2011.

“Lawmakers allocated a million dollars for DPS to put together this campaign and the goal is really to provide info and guidance to gun owners on ways they can safely store their firearms and thus protect more people,” explained Ericka Miller, Press Secretary at Texas DPS.

Part of this campaign teaches the 1-2-3’s of safe gun storage.

Safely store firearms – store them unloaded and secured by using a trigger lock, biometric lock, gun case, strongbox, gun cabinet or safe. Safely store ammunition– store and lock ammunition safely. Restrict access- keep others from getting access to stored firearms 24/7—that includes family, friends, children, or other visitors.

DPS is also encouraging conversations with your children and with other parents on the importance of gun safety. You can read more about how to talk with others about this here.

“The main concern that we really focus on is those guns falling into the wrong hands. That could be someone who doesn’t know how to properly handle them, so it could be a visitor to your home. What we hear about a lot is children and that’s one of our main focuses is keeping guns away from kids and it’s also about keeping them away from criminals who might break into your home or your car when you’re traveling and get a gun that is not properly stored,” said Miller.

Click here to see the safe gun storage checklist.