UPDATE: DPS officials gave more details on the Allen mall shooting and commended the law enforcement response.

“We are so blessed that an Allen police officer who took the appropriate action did what he did, when he did it,” said Hank Sibley, North Texas Regional Director for DPS. “He undoubtedly saved countless lives. If he hadn’t been there, I think we would have had a much more severe situation.”

Texas Rangers have been placed in charge of the investigation, and are working with federal and local law enforcement partners.

According to officials, the suspect had no criminal history. He did have an expired private security license, but “hasn’t worked in the security business for a while.” They said the suspect reportedly had eight weapons in total, with three on his person and five in his vehicle.

Within three to four minutes, the Allen police officer neutralized the suspect, officials said.

“He was in the U.S. Army in 2008. I think early on in basic training they realized, from what I’ve seen, that he was not a fit for the Army, so they separated him from the Army before he got out of training mode,” Sibley said about the suspect.

Sibley said the suspect also had neo-Nazi ideation, as evidenced by patches, tattoos and even his signature. At this time, officials think the suspect targeted the location, not necessarily the people.

The FBI’s victim services response team has been deployed to help those impacted by the tragedy. Victims can visit the Family Assistance Center at the Allen Senior Recreational Center. Personal items left at the scene can also be retrieved from the location. Anyone with information can contact 1-800-CALL-FBI.

“We cannot begin to fathom the pain and the time it will take to recover from this, but our prayers are with you,” Sibley said.

ALLEN, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is planning to speak publicly in Allen Tuesday afternoon following a mass shooting that killed eight people at an outlet mall.

DPS is hosting a briefing that will include representatives from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Allen Police Department, according to a media advisory.

Eight people were killed and several other were injured in a shooting at Allen Premium Outlets over the weekend.

The victims were identified by authorities Monday eveninging. Their ages ranged from three to 37.

The Associated Press reported that federal agents have been reviewing social media accounts they believe the suspect, Mauricio Garcia, 33, used and posts that expressed interest in white supremacist and neo-Nazi views, an official told AP. The official could not discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

The media advisory did not specify what authorities will discuss during the Tuesday afternoon briefing.

