DPS out in force looking for traffic law breakers, offers safety tips

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of Public Safety began its Christmas holiday traffic enforcement campaign Wednesday and is encouraging all to drive safely.

“Another year is drawing to a close, and while there are many reasons to celebrate, we must all remember to do so responsibly to help keep our roadways safe,” DPS Director Steven McCraw said. “DPS Troopers will increase patrols over the holidays, as will many of our fellow law enforcement partners across the state, and we will be on the lookout for drivers not obeying the law and endangering others. Public safety is our top priority, and we encourage all drivers to put safety first as you celebrate this holiday season.”

DPS Troopers will increase enforcement Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, and again for the New Year holiday, Dec. 31 to Jan. 1. Simultaneously , the nationwide Operation CARE (Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort) runs from Dec. 23 to Jan. 3.

Troopers will be looking for drivers who are speeding, driving while intoxicated, failing to wear a seat belt, driving without insurance, not complying with the state’s Move Over, Slow Down law and other violations.

DPS offers the following safety tips for the holiday season: