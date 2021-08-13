DPS presents Medal of Valor, 2 Lifesaving Awards and more during Texas Public Safety Commission meeting

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK)- The Texas Public Safety Commission and the Texas Department of Public Safety announced five awards on Thursday including a Medal of Valor and two Lifesaving Awards.

The Medal of Valor is the highest award presented by DPS. The organizations also honored someone with the Outstanding Women in State Government Award, and two people received Director’s Awards during the PSC meeting at the DPS headquarters in Austin.

“These awards exemplify the bravery and dedication that our employees exhibit on a daily basis within DPS,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “I’m pleased to recognize each of these men and women for their service and commitment to the state of Texas.”

The following individuals were recognized:

Trooper Drew Stoner, Highway Patrol — Rosenberg

He received the Medal of Valor for his work on Feb. 20. When he pulled out of a street to start his shift, he noticed two men in a driveway. He heard gun shots, and saw that one of the men had been shot many times in his chest. A suspect entered a house. Stoner followed him and he took his weapon out. Stoner saw the suspect inside the residence in the hallway with a weapon. The trooper shouted orders at the man, and he dropped his gun and got on the ground. Stoner kicked the weapon away and arrested the suspect. The trooper found a woman with a gunshot injury in the house, and he provided her with medical care until an ambulance arrived. The other man who was shot died.

Technical Sgt. Kyle McCarty, Highway Patrol — Weslaco

He was presented with the Lifesaving Award for helping a fellow sergeant on May 26. McCarty was eating with Sgt. James Price and Sgt. John Messer, then Price started choking. McCarty performed the Heimlich maneuver on the other man, and he was able to get the piece of food out and help him breathe once more.

Curtis “Drew” Woodard, Highway Patrol — Bowie

He received an award for rescuing a family on March 16. Woodard was assisting the Special Operations Group and U.S. Border Patrol Agents. They saved a mother and her six-month-old from the Rio Grande River. The family were trying to cross the river, and they were in rafts with 67 adults and 150 children close to Roma, Texas. Smugglers pushed the mother and her child off the raft. The woman had a broken leg. Woodard climbed a tree and rescued the two from the water.

Sgt. Rae Lee, Highway Patrol Crash Team — Coldspring

She received the 2020 Outstanding Women in State Government Award.

The award was started by the State Agency Council. The organization holds the Outstanding Women in State Government Awards every two years, but this was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.

“Lee is recognized by DPS and the court system in Texas as a subject matter expert in crash investigation and reconstruction,” said DPS.

She is the second woman in DPS to be a part of the Department’s State Crash Reconstruction Team.

Lee is an instructor, a Field Training Officer, and she has taught hundreds of DPS recruits, troopers and officers from other law enforcement agencies.

“Lee is widely respected for her skills and abilities, as well as serving as a mentor and exceptional role model for all women in the law enforcement profession,” added DPS.

Assistant Chief Todd M. Early, Infrastructure Operations Division — Austin

He received a Director’s Award for serving DPS for 27 years. Early became an expert in radio operability and through his leadership, other troopers and law officers are able to stay safe. Early will retire on Aug. 31, 2021.

Lt. Col. Randall B. Prince, Deputy Director of Law Enforcement Operations — Austin

He received a Director’s Award for working for DPS for 32 years.

Prince was a trooper, then he became a division chief of the Texas Rangers until he obtained his current position.

“He is the epitome of professionalism and has mentored many people during his tenure at DPS. He has demonstrated true leadership to the state of Texas,” said DPS.

Prince will retire on Aug. 31, 2021.