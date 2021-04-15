DPS troopers gather at baseball game to support son of trooper who was shot in line of duty

(KETK) – Earlier this week, Department of Public Safety Troopers gathered to support a trooper’s son in his first game following his dad’s injury.

At least 15 troopers in uniform and several other law enforcement personnel stood on the sidelines as Trooper Juan Rojas Tovar’s son played.

Trooper Juan Rojas Tovar, photo courtesy of DPS

Trooper Tovar of the Madisonville Texas Highway Patrol office was shot while trying to apprehend the suspect in the Bryan shooting. Tovar was pursuing the suspect after six people were shot at Kent Moore Cabinets in Bryan.

“Trooper Tovar is progressing through his recovery well, and we will continue to stand beside him and stand in his place when necessary,” DPS said in a Facebook post.

Though the road to recovery is expected to be long, his DPS family assured that they would be there with him as he works to improve his condition.

“We continue to pray for a speedy recovery and want to thank the community and all those who continue to offer kind and inspiring words,” DPS said.

On the fence at the game created out of red cups was the words: “PRAY FOR TOVAR”

Photos courtesy of the Texas Department of Public Safety – Southeast Texas Region Facebook page

Photos courtesy of the Texas Department of Public Safety – Southeast Texas Region Facebook page

Photos courtesy of the Texas Department of Public Safety – Southeast Texas Region Facebook page

Tovar is one of the four Texas officers shot in the last three weeks.

Three weeks ago, Trooper Chad Walker was shot during a vehicle assist call and died a few days after. An Austin police officer was shot on April 9 and is expected to survive. Officer Joshua Lott in Burleson, just southwest of Dallas, was shot multiple times during a traffic stop and taken to a hospital.

Walker was flown to Austin to receive additional medical treatment. When he arrived, he was greeted by trooper trainees who saluted him for his bravery as a show of respect before he was taken to a nearby hospital.

For a video of the salute, see the link below.

DPS says Tovar is on his way to recovery.