AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – First responders were able to eat like rock stars in Austin and Houston recently.

Dwayne ‘the Rock’ Johnson’s food truck, the Mana Mobile, made stops in the Lone Star State at St. David’s South Austin Medical Center, said KXAN.

The food truck is going across the United States and visiting military bases, fire houses and hospitals to thank first responders, said Teremana Tequila. The food truck is traveling on The Great American Mana Mobile Road Trip to also promote the Rock’s handmade tequila, Teremana. The vehicle was also named after the star’s phrase, “‘Mana. Gratitude. Tequila.”

Organizers are hoping to spread joy and visit communities to encourage people to buy from local businesses.

The road trip stops will also allow mixologists to let people try their cocktails as well as food such as French toast with Teremana Tequila-infused maple syrup.

“I created Teremana to bring people together and I can’t think of a better way to bring people together than bringing the Mana Mobile directly to them. Our Mana Mobile will deliver delicious Teremana cocktails, fresh and amazing eats and a whole lotta gratitude to people, towns and cities across North America,” said Johnson. “Our Teremana is proudly crafted by hand at our distillery in a small town in Jalisco and has truly become the ‘Tequila of the People.’ So keep an eye out for the Mana Mobile in your neck of the country and let the Teremana adventures begin!”