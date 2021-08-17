AUSTIN (KXAN) — Eanes Independent School District said the first days of the new school year have brought some “magical” moments as the community comes back together — but ongoing turmoil over mask requirements to slow the spread of COVID-19 continues to boil.

Eanes ISD reports one of its teachers was physically assaulted by a parent recently, while another was verbally assaulted by parents.

The district says a masked teacher had her face covering ripped off by a parent on Monday. Meanwhile, a masked teacher who was speaking to several parents was yelled at because they said they couldn’t hear her through it. In a letter to the community on Tuesday, Eanes ISD Superintendent Dr. Tom Leonard wrote:

“This type of behavior will not be tolerated in Eanes ISD. Our staff are on the front lines of this pandemic; let’s give them some space and grace. Please, I am asking everyone to be kind…do not fight mask wars in our schools.” Superintendent Dr. Tom Leonard

Recently, Eanes ISD released its own mask mandate for the new school year, despite Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order banning requirements in public schools. Over the past two weeks, a historic tug-of-war between Texas school districts and Abbott has ensued, as more and more children become affected by the highly contagious delta variant.

Experts report the delta variant is more aggressive with children than previous strains — and children younger than 12 are still not eligible to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

Eanes is just one Austin district struggling to keep children masked, while working to appease parents and lawmakers who say it should be a personal decision. On Sunday, Austin Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Elizalde penned a plea in TIME Magazine: urging Texans and Abbott to allow masking in public schools.

In the piece, titled “Why I’m Mandating That Austin Schools Must Be Masked When Classes Start,” she said that the move is not a political statement, but is purely about the safety of the nearly 75,000 students returning for classes in-person.

“What if a child dies on my watch? How do I say to you, “I’m really sorry. We did everything we could except for masking because the governor’s executive order prohibited me from doing so.” What does that do for a parent? How does that bring them comfort or solace?” Elizalde wrote.

Several other big Texas districts that will require masks in the new school year — at least for now — include Dallas, Fort Worth, San Antonio and Houston ISDs.

An Eanes ISD district representative told KXAN it’s unknown if charges have been filed. The district says it’s following current Travis County orders allowing mask requirements and will continue to until a higher court overturns the decision.