SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — An early morning earthquake shook West Texans on Wednesday, Nov. 8, with reports of vibrations being felt as far away as San Angelo.

According to a report made by the United States Geological Service, the earthquake was near Mentone, Texas which is 244 miles west of San Angelo, Texas. It hit at 3:30 a.m. with a magnitude of 5.2 and a depth of 4.6 miles.

No injuries or structural damages have been reported as a result of the earthquake however it has been recorded as the fourth strongest earthquake to hit Texas since the 1900s. Aftershocks have ranged from a magnitude of 2.5 to 3.4