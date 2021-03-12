East Texans Lambert, Henley, McCollum to be part of Matthew McConaughey’s Texas relief concert

TYLER, Texas (KETK) Longview native Matthew McConaughey is turning to fellow East Texans to help provide relief for those in need here in the Lone Star State.

The “We’re Texas” will be a virtual concert to help Texans still recovering from the recent winter storm.

It will be streamed on March 21 starting at 7 p.m. on McConaughey’s Youtube channel. He says 100% of the proceeds will benefit the Just Keep Livin Texas Relief Fund.



The line up for the concert has three East Texans: Miranda Lambert, Parker McCollum, and Don Henley. The others are listed below:

Gary Clark Jr.

George Straight

Kelly Clarkson

Khalid

Kirk Franklin

Leon Bridges

Lukas Nelson

Lyle Lovvett

Post Malone

Randy Rogers

Willie Nelson

If you would like to donate, you can do so here.

