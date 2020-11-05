East Texans still paying some of lowest gas prices in nation

FILE – In this Aug. 10, 2012 file photo a customer pumps gas into his dual-tank pickup truck at a 76 gas station in Los Angeles. California regulators will hold a public hearing on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 about whether to require a certain percentage of truck sales to be zero emission vehicles. California has some of the worst air quality in the nation, largely driven by pollution from cars and trucks. (AP Photo/Grant Hindsley, File)

TEXAS (KETK) – East Texans are still paying some of the lowest prices in the nation for gas, according to a survey by Texas AAA.

The average price at the pump in Texas was $1.79 compared to the national average of $2.12.

The survey found the following prices in East Texas:

Tyler: $1.78

Longview: $1.81

Texarkana: $1.85

Across the nation, gas prices had dropped a few cents from last week and are still about 50 cents less per gallon than in November of last year.

“The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded has fallen to its lowest level in more than five months,” “Road trips will be the main mode of travel this fall, but thus far demand for gasoline remains well below 2019 levels due to COVID-19 concerns.” AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster

Drivers in Texas are paying some of the cheapest prices at the pump, ranking 2nd lowest in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com.