AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas constable was one of seven appointed to the Texas Crime Victims’ Institute Advisory Council.

Michael “Shawn” Kennington, of Pittsburg, is the constable of Camp County and is also a dual-licensed funeral director/ embalmer and managing consultant with Erman Smith Funeral Home. He previously served as Mayor of the city of Pittsburg.

Kennington is a member of the Texas Municipal Police Association, the Justices of the Peace and Constables Associated, and the Funeral Service Education Program Board Advisory Committee at Northeast Texas Community College.

Additionally, he volunteers with the Camp County Northeast Texas Rural Heritage Museum Board. He is a graduate of Pittsburg High School, the Dallas Institute of Funeral Service, and the Northeast Texas Police Academy.

Kennington was one of five who were reappointed to the Texas Crime Victims Institute Advisory for terms ending on Jan. 31, 2024.

The other people who were reappointed were the following:

Melissa Carter of Brazos County

Matthew L. Ferrara, Ph.D. of Austin

Lindsay Kinzie of Fort Worth

Jeffery “JD” Robertson of Wimberley

Governor Greg Abbott appointed two new people to the council as well including Emmitt Jackson Jr. of Argyle and Hillary England of Pflugerville.