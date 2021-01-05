East Texas law enforcement, victim aid groups split $2.1 million

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The East Texas Council of Governments announced it has distributed $2.1 million in grants to area agencies that improve public safety and help crime victims.

The money is coming from the Office of the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division to support those who make Texas safer place and help victims of crime recover and feel safe again, the announcement said.

Agencies that are splitting Victims of Crimes Act Funds are:

Women’s Center of East Texas’ Family First

City of Kilgore Victim Services Coordinator

Van Zandt County’s Victim Assistance Project

Wood County Criminal District Attorney Victim Services Project

East Texas Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse’s Operation Turnaround

Gregg County Victim’s Assistance Coordinator Project

Cherokee County Victim Assistance Project

Henderson County HELP Center’s HELPing Crime Victims through Crisis and Beyond

Rehab’s Retreat and Ranch’s Victim Shelter and Aid Program

Anderson County Crime Victims’ Assistance

Crisis Center of Anderson and Cherokee Counties’ Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Advocacy for Rural Communities.

The following cities and counties along with one school district received a portion of the Justice Assistance Grants:

Camp County

Anderson County

Henderson

Whitehouse

Arp

Harrison County

Palestine

Malakoff ISD

Brownsboro

Frankston

Winnsboro

Wills Point

Violence Against Women Act Funds went to:

Upshur County’s Family Violence Intervention Program

Gregg County Violence Against Women Prosecution Project

Anderson County Women’s Case Manger

Juvenile Assistance Grants went to