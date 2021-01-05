East Texas law enforcement, victim aid groups split $2.1 million

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The East Texas Council of Governments announced it has distributed $2.1 million in grants to area agencies that improve public safety and help crime victims.
The money is coming from the Office of the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division to support those who make Texas safer place and help victims of crime recover and feel safe again, the announcement said.
Agencies that are splitting Victims of Crimes Act Funds are:
- Women’s Center of East Texas’ Family First
- City of Kilgore Victim Services Coordinator
- Van Zandt County’s Victim Assistance Project
- Wood County Criminal District Attorney Victim Services Project
- East Texas Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse’s Operation Turnaround
- Gregg County Victim’s Assistance Coordinator Project
- Cherokee County Victim Assistance Project
- Henderson County HELP Center’s HELPing Crime Victims through Crisis and Beyond
- Rehab’s Retreat and Ranch’s Victim Shelter and Aid Program
- Anderson County Crime Victims’ Assistance
- Crisis Center of Anderson and Cherokee Counties’ Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Advocacy for Rural Communities.
The following cities and counties along with one school district received a portion of the Justice Assistance Grants:
- Camp County
- Anderson County
- Henderson
- Whitehouse
- Arp
- Harrison County
- Palestine
- Malakoff ISD
- Brownsboro
- Frankston
- Winnsboro
- Wills Point
Violence Against Women Act Funds went to:
- Upshur County’s Family Violence Intervention Program
- Gregg County Violence Against Women Prosecution Project
- Anderson County Women’s Case Manger
Juvenile Assistance Grants went to
- ETCOG’s Regional Evaluation Services for Juveniles
- Van Zandt County’s Vocational/Occupational Initiatives Creating Employment