JASPER, Texas (KETK) – The board of trustees for an East Texas school district has approved a four-day school week and $3,000 incentives for teachers.

On Tuesday, Jasper ISD officials unanimously agreed on the funds for employees for the 2022-2023 school year. Teachers will get $3,000 and other staff will obtain $1,500, and they will all be paid in three installments.

The board said they were happy to use ESSER grant funds to give back to teachers and staff who have overcome challenges.

“Retaining and recruiting quality teachers is very important to all school districts during a nationwide teacher shortage and the board of trustees is working diligently for our JISD staff,” said the district.

The school board also gave the go-ahead to the 2022-2023 academic calendar, which was created by the District-wide Educational Improvement Committee. Teachers and parents are part of the group and they decided on a four-day model.

The school days will not be longer and the calendar includes the required 75,600 minutes and five bonus school days of student instructional time. On Fridays, educators will be able to have PLC’s and Professional Development and their class time will not be affected.

Officials began working on the school calendar in November, and they had four district-wide Educational Improvement Council (DEIC) meetings. The district used a survey to see what staff and the community wanted for the calendar.

The first survey was emailed to parents and staff and shared on social media. 438 people responded and 64% supported a four-day week. The second survey was sent to all JISD teachers, and 84% agreed with a four-day week.