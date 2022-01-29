HOUSTON (KETK) – On Friday night, a Sonic Drive-In employee was able to escape serious injuries after his car exploded outside the restaurant in Houston, according to our NBC affiliate KPRC.

Officials were called to the scene around 11:15 p.m. in the 5100 block of West 34th Street near U.S. 290.

The Sonic employee had just finished his work shift when he went to his car and smelled an odor similar to gasoline, police said, according to KPRC.

When the employee started the car, police said the smell worsened and that he had to roll his windows down to air out the interior.

At one point, the employee stepped out of the car and the vehicle produced a large boom that could be heard from miles, according to Police. Parts of the vehicle flew up to 100 feet away, including a large portion that flew over the restaurant, according to KPRC.

The employee was taken to a local hospital and was treated for minor injuries, according to KPRC.

“It’s a miracle he survived,” police said to KPRC about the car explosion.

Police said the employee’s relative left his welding equipment, including an acetylene tank, inside the car’s trunk. Investigators believe that may have triggered the explosion.

HPD bomb squad and the ATF were also called to investigate the explosion, and police said it may be accidental, according to KPRC.