ERCOT asks Texans to conserve electricity through Friday

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which controls power in most of Texas and made headlines for failures during the winter storm, is asking residents to conserve electricity through this entire week.
Temperatures are surging across the state and ERCOT estimates that demand may exceed capacity during the hot afternoon hours.
“We will be conducting a thorough analysis with generation owners to determine why so many units are out of service. This is unusual for this early in the summer season.”ERCOT Vice President of Grid Planning and Operations Woody Rickerson
The fallout from the mass outages catalyzed a series of big changes for the council: including director resignations, a state investigation, and the termination of President/CEO Bill Magness.
ERCOT has been under national scrutiny since the February winter storm outages that left millions in the dark and in the cold for days.
