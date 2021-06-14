ERCOT asks Texans to conserve electricity through Friday

FILE – In this Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, file photo are power lines in Houston. The federal government said Tuesday, April 27, 2021, it is making more than $8 billion available to build and improve the nation’s transmission lines as part of its efforts to improve America’s aging electric grid and meet President Joe Biden’s ambitious clean-energy goals. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which controls power in most of Texas and made headlines for failures during the winter storm, is asking residents to conserve electricity through this entire week.

Temperatures are surging across the state and ERCOT estimates that demand may exceed capacity during the hot afternoon hours.

ERCOT has issued a Conservation Alert, and Texans are being asked to safely reduce their electric use. — ERCOT (@ERCOT_ISO) June 14, 2021

“We will be conducting a thorough analysis with generation owners to determine why so many units are out of service. This is unusual for this early in the summer season.” ERCOT Vice President of Grid Planning and Operations Woody Rickerson

The fallout from the mass outages catalyzed a series of big changes for the council: including director resignations, a state investigation, and the termination of President/CEO Bill Magness.

ERCOT has been under national scrutiny since the February winter storm outages that left millions in the dark and in the cold for days.

