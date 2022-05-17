AUSTIN (KETK) – ERCOT will hold a press conference Tuesday at 2 p.m. to discuss the state of the power grid as temperatures rise in Texas.

Chairman of the Public Utility Commission Peter Lake and Interim CEO of ERCOT Brad Jones will both be present at the conference. They are expected to ” highlight the ongoing impacts of landmark grid reliability and electricity market reforms passed by the Texas Legislature, signed by Gov. Greg Abbott, and implemented by the PUC and ERCOT in the past year.”

ERCOT has been under increased scrutiny since the winter storm of February 2021 when the state experienced widespread power outages. Abbott sent a letter to the PUC, demanding “immediate action” to change ERCOT’s operations. In response, ERCOT returned a list of 60 changes it planned to make.

The Tuesday press conference will address the grid’s reliability status heading into summer. You can livestream the event at this link.

ERCOT issued a statement last week asking Texans to conserve power amid “unseasonably hot weather.” They said that six power generation facilities tripped offline, “resulting in the loss of approximately 2,900 MW of electricity.”