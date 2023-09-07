HOUSTON, TEXAS – JUNE 15: Transmission towers are shown on June 15, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – ERCOT is once again asking Texans to conserve their electricity use on Thursday from 5 to 9 p.m. due to operating reserves expected to be low in the afternoon and evening hours.

The Texas power grid is currently not experiencing emergency conditions, but forecasts are showing a potential for low reserves Thusrday.

ERCOT is expecting continued high temperatures, high demand, low wind and declining solar power generation tomorrow and will keep the public informed about any further conservation notices.

They are also requesting all government agencies to implement all programs to reduce energy use at their facilities.