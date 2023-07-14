AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Friday, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) issued a Weather Watch beginning Sunday until Tuesday due to forecasted higher temperatures, higher electrical demand and the potential for lower reserves.

ERCOT said grid conditions were expected to be normal during the Weather Watch, but also said it would continue to monitor conditions closely and deploy all available tools to manage the grid.

On Thursday, ERCOT said it set a new unofficial July and all-time peak demand record of 81,406 MW; however, its 6-day Supply and Demand dashboard has shown the possibility of a new all-time peak demand record next week.

“There is currently enough capacity to meet forecasted demand. Last year, ERCOT set 11 new peak demand records, surpassing 80 GWs for the first time ever,” ERCOT said.