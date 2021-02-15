ERCOT says frigid cold will continue to cause many to lose power: ‘We’re not out of the woods’

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – The Electric Reliability Council of Texas is telling electricity providers to continue to reduce the load to the state’s electric grid.

Controlled outages will likely continue Tuesday, said an ERCOT statement Monday night.

Electricity providers were instructed Monday morning to begin rolling blackouts as a way to reduce demand. The blackouts were originally only supposed to last about 45 minutes but some people are telling KETK they did not have power for hours at a time.

“At this time, the grid operator is instructing transmission owners to shed approximately 14,000 MW of load, down from 16,500 MW earlier today,” said an ERCOT statement released Monday night.

ERCOT is beginning to restore some power.

“ERCOT and Texas electric companies have been able to restore service to hundreds of thousands of households today (Monday), but we know there are many people who are still waiting,” said ERCOT President and CEO Bill Magness. “It’s also important to remember that severe weather, mainly frigid temperatures, is expected to continue, so we’re not out of the woods.”

At 1:25 a.m. Monday, ERCOT entered its third and highest level of emergency operations because electric demand is exceeding the available supply. “Controlled outages are occurring to protect the electric grid from uncontrolled, cascading outages,” the statement said.

While the grid operator was already contending with frozen wind turbines and limited gas supplies to generating units on Monday, a significant number of additional generating units tripped offline when the weather worsened overnight, ERCOT’s statement said.

