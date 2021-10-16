Escaped inmate back in custody after 19-hour manhunt

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas – After a 19-hour man hunt, escaped inmate Anthony Williams and the van he stole are back in police custody.

During a press conference on Thursday, McLennan County Chief Deputy David Kilcrease say they could not have done this on their own. All agencies in the region were able to help bring Williams back into custody. They say he escaped Wednesday – stealing a sheriff’s van while he worked as a trusty.

Now many are wondering if the jail will change their trust program and protocols.

“It wasn’t a van that we would normally drive, and there was some unusual things that happened in this,” Kilcrease said. “So there were some circumstances that we will be reviewing to prevent them from ever happening again.”

Kilcrease says Williams was secured in a van with prisoner bars inside, but he was able to get around those. The manhunt lasted approximately 19 hours. The van was located around 2:30 p.m.

Deputies caught Williams twelve hours later – about a mile away from the van.

“Last night we were able to locate this individual walking down the street near the intersection of Waco Drive and Valley Mills. He was taken into custody without incident,” Kilcrease said.

He says the assistance they received during this manhunt allowed them to heavily surround the large area – waiting for Williams to resurface.

“Thank you to the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force. The Waco PD, the Waco K-9 Unit, the Waco Street Crime Unit, Precinct One, Constable’s Office, Hill County Sheriff’s Office, Valley Mills,” Kilcrease said. “We put out an alert to our region, and virtually every agency in our six county area put their officers on standby.”

Williams is booked back in the McLennan County Jail and facing several charges – including theft, unauthorized use of vehicle, burglary and escape.

“The escape will actually requalify him as a different type of offender, which will put him into a more of a maximum security situation instead of a general population,” Kilcrease said. “This will be a much harder sentence on him than he would have otherwise experienced. And it’ll be a much, much longer experience for him.”

Kilcrease says no one was injured during the manhunt.