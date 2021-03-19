FBI, Texas Rangers investigating claims Polk County jail captain used ‘improper force’ with inmates

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KETK) — The FBI and Texas Rangers are investigating claims of improper use of force against inmates by Polk County Jail Captain William Jerry.

District Attorney William Lee Hon said that jail administrators received a complaint on Feb. 23 and that the complaint was reported to the district’s attorney office, which called in the Texas Rangers to conduct “an independent criminal investigation.”

“In the initial investigation conducted by Texas Ranger Sgt. Ryan Clendenen, information was received alleging Jerry’s involvement in other instances of the improper use of force against inmates,” said Hon’s statement. “Due to these additional allegations and the expanding nature of the investigation, on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, this office requested that the FBI assist in the investigation for consideration of any potential federal charges.”

Anyone with knowledge of possible improper use of force against inmates at the Polk County Jail is encouraged to contact Texas Ranger Sgt. Ryan Clendenen at 936-327-6836 or the Polk County District Attorney’s Office at 936-327-6868, the statement said.