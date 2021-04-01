FINAL SALUTE: Paying tribute to slain DPS officer Chad Walker

(KETK) — Law officer across the state took time Thursday to stop and pay their respects to Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Chad Walker, who was shot and killed during a traffic stop near Mexia over the weekend.

Gov. Abbott asked Texas law enforcement officers to turn on their red and blue flashing lights for one minute at 1 p.m. as a tribute.

Trooper Chad Walker. (Courtesy: Texas DPS)

“Our hearts are with the family and friends of Trooper Walker as they grieve his tragic death in the line of duty,” said Abbott. “Trooper Walker’s horrific murder is a solemn reminder of the dangers law enforcement officers face every day to keep our communities safe. We will always support law enforcement here in Texas, and we are indebted to the sacrifices that they make to serve and protect their fellow Texans. To honor Trooper Walker and all officers across the Lone Star State, I am asking law enforcement to turn on their red and blue flashing lights for one minute tomorrow afternoon at one o’clock, and I urge my fellow Texans to stand with our police and support them as they work tirelessly to keep our communities safe.”

WALKER’S FUNERAL

Visitation for Trooper Walker is set from noon to 8 p.m. April 6 at Groesbeck Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. April 7, at the Groesbeck High School Football Stadium. The burial service will follow at LaSalle Cemetery.

MEMORIALS AND TRIBUTES

FROM TYLER PD

At 1 p.m. Thursday all Tyler PD Officers on duty who are not on a call for service pulled over or into a parking lot and turn their red and blue lights on for 1 minute. We are saddened by this loss and our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Trooper Walker and his fellow Troopers at the







Chad Walker during tenure at Athens Police Department

FROM KILGORE POLICE DEPARTMENT

FROM LONGVIEW POLICE DEPARTMENT

The Longview Police Department would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of Trooper Clay Walker and the men and women of the Texas Department of Public Safety.