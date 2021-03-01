Fort Worth police officer fired after posting ‘racially insensitive’ post

FORT WORTH, Texas (KETK) – A Fort Worth police officer was fired after she posted what officials say a “racially insensitive” social media post.

After reviewing the incident, Chief Noakes determined that Officer Kelly Kujawski had violated general orders and that behavior brought criticism upon the department.

Kujawski was fired for violating departmental general orders related to social media use.

“The Fort Worth Police Department holds every officer to a very high standard and any comment, port or any communication which is racially insensitive and unprofessional will not be condoned in any matter,” the police department said in a statement. “Our department will continue to hold accountable those who do not meet that standard.”

