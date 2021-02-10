Fort Worth police officer fired, arrested for driving while intoxicated off-duty

FORT WORTH, Texas (KETK)- A Fort Worth police officer was fired on Wednesday for driving while intoxicated.

Lieutenant Gary Hawley was arrested by Grapevine police around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

Hawley has been with the department for 14 years and was assigned to East Division patrol.

Fort Worth Police Internal Affairs conducted their own investigation separate from Grapevine law enforcement. Chief Noakes agreed that the officer had violated department general orders when he was arrested.

“The Forth Worth Police Department holds every officer to a very high standard and does not tolerate criminal misconduct or unethical behavior in any manner. Our department will continue to hold accountable those who do not meet that standard and in doing so, will continue to be transparent and open with our community,” wrote the Fort Worth Police Department.