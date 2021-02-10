Winter Weather Tools

School Closings & Delays

schoolclosingsmgn_20150327034535

Live Doppler Radar

East Texas Storm Team Logo_1551911965710.jpg.jpg

Download Your KETK Storm Team App

Share Your Storm Photos

Fort Worth police officer fired, arrested for driving while intoxicated off-duty

Texas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WORTH, Texas (KETK)- A Fort Worth police officer was fired on Wednesday for driving while intoxicated.

Lieutenant Gary Hawley was arrested by Grapevine police around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

Hawley has been with the department for 14 years and was assigned to East Division patrol.

Fort Worth Police Internal Affairs conducted their own investigation separate from Grapevine law enforcement. Chief Noakes agreed that the officer had violated department general orders when he was arrested.

“The Forth Worth Police Department holds every officer to a very high standard and does not tolerate criminal misconduct or unethical behavior in any manner. Our department will continue to hold accountable those who do not meet that standard and in doing so, will continue to be transparent and open with our community,” wrote the Fort Worth Police Department.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51