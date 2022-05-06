HOUSTON (KETK) – The Houston Fire Department said that four people survived a fiery plane crash with no injuries near the Hobby Airport on Friday afternoon.

Our NBC affiliate KPRC caught footage of the crash moments after it occurred which showed parts of the plane in flames.

Houston fire crews responded to the small engine aircraft crash in the 8600 block of Heathglen Lane. According to KPRC, the aircraft was found feet away from Dobie 9th Grade Center.

Firefighters on the scene were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

KPRC said that the aircraft is Cessna 421C Golden Eagle.